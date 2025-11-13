Hudock Inc. Acquires 43,589 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.9% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

