Kaizen Financial Strategies Raises Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in ARM were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth about $18,667,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 24.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in ARM by 12.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ARM by 638.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 69,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 159.3% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $148.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.62. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on ARM from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

