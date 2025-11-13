Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 5,954 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 398,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Dbs Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

