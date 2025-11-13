Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 58.3% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $367.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.98 and a 200-day moving average of $381.24. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (down from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

