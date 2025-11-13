Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $2,328,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,589.44. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $124.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

