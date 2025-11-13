Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,621 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,735,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,432,680,000 after buying an additional 238,542 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $337.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.03 and a 52 week high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

