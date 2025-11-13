Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $49.27 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,058 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $49,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,250 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $164,623,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $152,098,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Bank of America by 62.9% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,904,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $54.03 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $394.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Phillip Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

