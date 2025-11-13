Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Issues Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 11.59%.
Orbit International Price Performance
ORBT stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Orbit International has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Orbit International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orbit International
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.