Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Issues Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 11.59%.

ORBT stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Orbit International has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

