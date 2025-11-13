KBC Group NV Has $34.43 Million Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 156,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. The company has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

