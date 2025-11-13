Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Sells 115,000 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF $CNYA

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lessened its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China A ETF comprises 0.7% of Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey owned about 36.63% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $75,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,291 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Up 27.2%

Shares of CNYA opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $246.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

