Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.54 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Watts Water Technologies worth $26,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS opened at $276.42 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.59 and a 1 year high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.67.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

