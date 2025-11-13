Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.270-7.550 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $95.41.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in Amdocs by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 93.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.