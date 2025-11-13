Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 5,387,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 529% from the average daily volume of 856,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

