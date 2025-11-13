PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 307.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355,637 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $123,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $78.20 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

