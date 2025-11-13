Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,910,492 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,517,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,187.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,458,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,970,000 after buying an additional 271,531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 504,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $148.94 on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $149.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.