Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,134,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,450,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,202,000 after buying an additional 756,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,698,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,257,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $261.42 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.55 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.02.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.54.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

