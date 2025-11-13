Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,247,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Shopify by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $889,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $156.59 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 115.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

