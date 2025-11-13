PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 78,001 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,001 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $119,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after buying an additional 756,780 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 251.4% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,917,000 after buying an additional 222,980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,661,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,750,000 after acquiring an additional 81,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.54.

Shares of APD stock opened at $261.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.55 and a one year high of $341.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.02 and its 200 day moving average is $278.02.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

