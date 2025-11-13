Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,192,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $386,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $647.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $443.21 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $681.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

