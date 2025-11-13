Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,587,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,291,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 49.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Crown Castle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $93.69 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.98%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.