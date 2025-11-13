Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 742,518 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,680,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,165,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.0%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.