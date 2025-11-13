Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,649,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 26.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $3,791.94 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,036.40 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,026.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,887.96.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $51.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $4,850.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,750.00 price target (down from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,551.56.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. This trade represents a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

