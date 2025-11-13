PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 120,172 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $121,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $344.92 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.56 and a 200-day moving average of $312.42. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

