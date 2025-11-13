Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.38. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.73. SEI Investments has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.75 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.SEI Investments’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,408.06. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. The trade was a 38.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,811,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 142.9% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 117.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

