Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara Sells 699 Shares

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAIGet Free Report) Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $186,570.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,544.31. The trade was a 37.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $265.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc has a one year low of $261.91 and a one year high of $429.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Kadant (NYSE:KAIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.41. Kadant had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $271.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

