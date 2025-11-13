Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara Sells 699 Shares

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $186,570.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,544.31. The trade was a 37.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $265.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc has a one year low of $261.91 and a one year high of $429.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.41. Kadant had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $271.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

