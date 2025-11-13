RXO (NYSE:RXO) Director Thomas Szlosek Buys 20,308 Shares

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Szlosek bought 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $251,209.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,603.96. This trade represents a 125.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RXO Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Rxo Inc has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.67.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RXO by 16.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 5,711.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 285,577 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 343,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,337 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RXO by 1,347.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 370,341 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered RXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut RXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

