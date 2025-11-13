PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $75,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,201,000 after buying an additional 1,327,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,927,000 after acquiring an additional 772,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,998,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.