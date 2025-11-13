Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Insider Penne Goplerud Sells 226,630 Shares of Stock

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) insider Penne Goplerud sold 226,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $292,352.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,608 shares in the company, valued at $555,484.32. This trade represents a 34.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ur Energy Stock Up 0.8%

URG opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Ur Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Get Ur Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Ur Energy in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ur Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,200,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 624,842 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ur Energy by 63.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ur Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.