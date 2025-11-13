3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Insider Martin Magee Acquires 3,000 Shares

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) insider Martin Magee bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 367 per share, with a total value of £11,010.

3i Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7%

3IN stock opened at GBX 365.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 355.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 347.13. 3i Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of GBX 296.02 and a 12 month high of GBX 369.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.50.

3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Infrastructure had a net margin of 92.78% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts expect that 3i Infrastructure plc will post 2039.0836962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.

3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.

