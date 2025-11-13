Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Director Stephen Macadam Purchases 3,200 Shares of Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Macadam acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,090.94. The trade was a 8.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LPX stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.59.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,818 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,044 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

