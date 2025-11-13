Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Director Richard Ross Stewart Sells 1,923 Shares of Stock

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $207,357.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,071.04. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KEX. Citigroup upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
