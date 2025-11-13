Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Director Richard Ross Stewart Sells 1,923 Shares of Stock

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $207,357.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,071.04. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth about $519,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 717.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 163,462 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 4.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kirby by 16.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 335,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEX. Citigroup upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

