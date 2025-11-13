Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 2,710 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $200,079.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,032.23. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,291 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $234,055.92.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.8%

Z stock opened at $72.03 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.46, a P/E/G ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 288.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 352.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

