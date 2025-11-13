PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $89,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,942,000 after acquiring an additional 347,916 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,038,000 after purchasing an additional 466,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,247,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,259,000 after purchasing an additional 140,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $166.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.57 and a 52-week high of $177.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.08.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

