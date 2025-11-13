PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 577 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $80,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 80.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $482.76 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $484.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.