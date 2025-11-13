Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 314,860 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,192,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,049,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 57.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on Cintas in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $185.28 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

