Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,134.

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 1,113 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,154.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,270.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 968.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

