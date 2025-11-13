Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $72,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 190.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 579 shares of company stock valued at $454,188. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $813.24 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $803.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $818.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

