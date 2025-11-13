F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.34% of F5 worth $58,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in F5 by 129.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in F5 by 102.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total value of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total value of $2,356,829.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,352.57. The trade was a 26.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $6,297,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $240.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.04 and a twelve month high of $346.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The firm had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

