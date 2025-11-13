Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Stock Position Reduced by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.