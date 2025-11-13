GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 114,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 720,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,361,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GFL. Citigroup lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank set a $58.00 price target on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

