Tobam Cuts Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Tobam lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPL. Tudor Pickering raised Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,006.99 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $845.56 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $934.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,031.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

