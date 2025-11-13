CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Posts Earnings Results

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 91.93% and a negative net margin of 228.78%.

CXApp Stock Performance

CXAI stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CXApp has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CXApp presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CXApp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CXApp stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.19% of CXApp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

