United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,061 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.1% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3251 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

