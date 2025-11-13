Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 204,073 Shares of CureVac N.V. $CVAC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 305.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,073 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of CureVac worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter worth about $10,703,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $853,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 14.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CureVac by 35.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CureVac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

CureVac Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $5.34 on Thursday. CureVac N.V. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.56.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. CureVac had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 38.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CureVac N.V. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CureVac

(Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.