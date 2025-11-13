Tobam Has $45,000 Position in Edison International $EIX

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Edison International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,892,003,000 after buying an additional 493,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000,000 after acquiring an additional 953,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Edison International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

