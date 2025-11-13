Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($1.23), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million.

Urgent.ly Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of ULY stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. Urgent.ly has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULY shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Urgent.ly in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Urgent.ly in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

