Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Xencor by 195.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Xencor by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 9.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xencor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.73 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

