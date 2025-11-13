Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 407.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 600.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.99. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 47.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its FY23 guidance at ($0.33)-($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

