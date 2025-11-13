Tobam Sells 810 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $138.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.85. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC set a $198.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

