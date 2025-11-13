Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 SelectQuote, Inc. $SLQT

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLQT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

SLQT stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.41%. SelectQuote has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

(Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.